Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Rocky Mountain High Brands Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RMHB remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,365. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
Rocky Mountain High Brands Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocky Mountain High Brands (RMHB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain High Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain High Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.