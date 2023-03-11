Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rocky Mountain High Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMHB remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,365. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

Rocky Mountain High Brands Company Profile

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc is a lifestyle brand management company, which engages in marketing of cannabidiol and hemp-infused products to health-conscious consumers. The firm also sells naturally alkaline spring water and a water-based protein drink with caffeine and vitamins. Its product categories include beverage, food, fitness, and skin care.

