Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Up 60.5% in February

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the February 13th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of RWAY stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. 657,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,143. The stock has a market cap of $480.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Runway Growth Finance

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In related news, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $75,247.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,192.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,462.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 98,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,581.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $75,247.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,192.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,104 shares of company stock worth $299,522 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 29,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

