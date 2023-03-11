Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires 267,500 Shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,982,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,500 shares during the period. Forum Merger IV comprises 0.3% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Forum Merger IV worth $29,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FMIV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.16. 3,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,830. Forum Merger IV Co. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

