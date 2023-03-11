Saba Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in HH&L Acquisition were worth $14,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHLA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $343,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition Price Performance

HHLA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,361. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73 and a beta of -0.01.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

