Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,689,967 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,607,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689,967 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund comprises about 0.4% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $34,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter worth $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth $80,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter worth $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 26.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 9.8% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Down 3.0 %

NML traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 113,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,037. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 31,536 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,706.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 269,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,317.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.