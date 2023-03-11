Saba Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,761,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 3.42% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II worth $17,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 92.2% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the second quarter worth about $575,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Stock Performance

MBAC remained flat at $9.96 during trading on Friday. 9,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,065. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

