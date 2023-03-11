Saba Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,250,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060,892 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $21,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at about $811,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 100.0% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth $1,190,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at $133,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSNY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,659. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Profile

PSNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.