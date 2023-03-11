Saba Capital Management L.P. Sells 115,467 Shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,524,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,467 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 5.30% of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition worth $15,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPAC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $691,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BPAC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.38. 40,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,344. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Profile

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

