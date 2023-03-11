Saba Capital Management L.P. Sells 50,000 Shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 7.00% of Valuence Merger Corp. I worth $18,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VMCA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.50. 869,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

