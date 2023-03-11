Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,200 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the February 13th total of 14,218,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,470.8 days.
Saipem Price Performance
OTCMKTS SAPMF remained flat at $1.55 during trading hours on Friday. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Saipem has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $60.40.
Saipem Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saipem (SAPMF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.