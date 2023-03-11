Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,200 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the February 13th total of 14,218,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,470.8 days.

OTCMKTS SAPMF remained flat at $1.55 during trading hours on Friday. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Saipem has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $60.40.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

