Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SAL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. 8,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,340. The stock has a market cap of $153.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.64. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.
