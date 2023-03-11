Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. 8,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,340. The stock has a market cap of $153.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.64. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,697,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 384,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

