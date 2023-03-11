Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

