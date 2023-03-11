Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Marc L. Andreessen Sells 360,983 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 360,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $7,551,764.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Samsara Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE IOT opened at $19.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

