Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Insider Gavin Rennick Sells 20,000 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gavin Rennick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schlumberger alerts:

On Friday, January 27th, Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of Schlumberger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00.

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.3 %

SLB opened at $51.00 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. HSBC boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.