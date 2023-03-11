Scott W. Carnahan Sells 1,420 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $18,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,548 shares in the company, valued at $217,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PMT. BTIG Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jonestrading lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

