Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Short Interest Update

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the February 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaport Global Acquisition II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGII. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter worth about $2,643,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II by 45.6% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 327,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 102,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the first quarter worth approximately $990,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGII traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. 9,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,490. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $10.92.

About Seaport Global Acquisition II

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

