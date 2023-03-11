Secret Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Secret has a market cap of $14.89 million and $814.57 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00184887 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00087250 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00058414 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00053511 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004715 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000803 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00499545 USD and is up 3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,204.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.