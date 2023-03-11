Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Secure Energy Services Trading Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS SECYF opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

