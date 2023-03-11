Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares cut Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. National Bank Financial cut Secure Energy Services from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.10.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE SES opened at C$6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.04. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$5.02 and a 12-month high of C$8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.55, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52.

Secure Energy Services Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. In related news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$118,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 464,255 shares in the company, valued at C$3,087,202.90. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading

