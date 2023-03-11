SelfWealth Limited (ASX:SWF) Insider Emanuel Datt Acquires 1,322,783 Shares

SelfWealth Limited (ASX:SWF – Get Rating) insider Emanuel Datt acquired 1,322,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$252,651.55 ($169,564.80).

Emanuel Datt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Emanuel Datt bought 38,590 shares of SelfWealth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$7,370.69 ($4,946.77).

On Friday, February 24th, Emanuel Datt bought 532,417 shares of SelfWealth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$101,159.23 ($67,892.10).

On Tuesday, February 28th, Emanuel Datt bought 202,820 shares of SelfWealth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$38,535.80 ($25,862.95).

On Thursday, March 2nd, Emanuel Datt bought 12,867 shares of SelfWealth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$2,444.73 ($1,640.76).

SelfWealth Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

About SelfWealth

SelfWealth Limited provides online share trading services in Australia, the United States, and Hong Kong. It also supports retail investor community. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Surrey Hills, Australia.

