Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Major Shareholder Dean Solon Sells 24,501,650 Shares of Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 417,395 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 781,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after buying an additional 117,394 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,786,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,082,000 after buying an additional 808,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Shoals Technologies Group

Several research firms have commented on SHLS. Northland Securities lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

