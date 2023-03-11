Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Decreases By 48.7%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ageas SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €37.80 ($40.21) to €37.50 ($39.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €37.00 ($39.36) to €34.00 ($36.17) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.84.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

ageas SA/NV Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS AGESY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.21. 4,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,763. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $52.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.