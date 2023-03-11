Short Interest in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Grows By 102.7%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the February 13th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:KERN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 86,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,747. Akerna has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Akerna from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.
