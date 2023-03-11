Short Interest in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Grows By 102.7%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the February 13th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Akerna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KERN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 86,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,747. Akerna has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Akerna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Akerna from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akerna

About Akerna

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KERN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akerna by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,966 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Akerna by 342.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 792,521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Akerna by 111.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 580,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 306,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Akerna by 133.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.