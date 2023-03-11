Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Declines By 63.1%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the February 13th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $63.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,106. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $67.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMADY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €60.00 ($63.83) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

