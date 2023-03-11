Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Declines By 31.0%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the February 13th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of ASMVY stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,625. ASMPT has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11.

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

