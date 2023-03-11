Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Declines By 31.0%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the February 13th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
ASMPT Price Performance
Shares of ASMVY stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,625. ASMPT has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11.
ASMPT Company Profile
