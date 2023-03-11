Short Interest in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Grows By 91.7%

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,380,000 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the February 13th total of 10,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BCE Trading Down 0.5 %

BCE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.20. 1,481,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,703. BCE has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in BCE by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial cut BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.