Short Interest in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Grows By 91.7%

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,380,000 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the February 13th total of 10,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
BCE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.20. 1,481,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,703. BCE has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial cut BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
