Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Grows By 863.4%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 863.4% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.66. 19,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,680. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the second quarter worth $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 37.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $3,122,000.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

