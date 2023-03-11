Short Interest in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Grows By 50.3%

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 256,100 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the February 13th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BDRBF traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.70. 30,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,584. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.