Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Expands By 820.0%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 820.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Up 0.1 %

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.22. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

