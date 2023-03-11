Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Rises By 200.0%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNY remained flat at $16.19 during midday trading on Friday. 13 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. Clariant has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $20.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLZNY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Clariant from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Clariant

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment is composed of industrial and consumer specialties with a focus on applications and formulations for personal care, home care, crop solutions, paints and coatings, aviation, construction chemicals, and industrial lubricants.

