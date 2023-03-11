Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Drops By 31.8%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the February 13th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clever Leaves

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clever Leaves stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,664 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Clever Leaves Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLVRW opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Clever Leaves has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

