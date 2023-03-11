Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Drops By 41.0%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the February 13th total of 289,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE RQI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. 606,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,122. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $17.11.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

