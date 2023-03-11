Short Interest in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Declines By 37.2%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Coliseum Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

MITA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,597. Coliseum Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coliseum Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meteora Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coliseum Acquisition by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 141,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 663,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coliseum Acquisition by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 51,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

