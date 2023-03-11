Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Grows By 54.4%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the February 13th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 21.2 %

NASDAQ:EVOK traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 78,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,005. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

