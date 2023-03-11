Short Interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Decreases By 80.1%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,962. Fangdd Network Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $8.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.75% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

