Short Interest in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Drops By 56.9%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the February 13th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $987,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,221,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,343,000 after buying an additional 524,892 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFTY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.20. 2,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,393. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $47.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%.

