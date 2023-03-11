Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Decreases By 61.4%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the February 13th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ GNOM traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $11.79. 208,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,738. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNOM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

