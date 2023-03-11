Short Interest in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Drops By 81.2%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the February 13th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

QYLG traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $23.37. 9,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,122. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:QYLG Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.44% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

