Short Interest in Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Expands By 250.0%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Golden Agri-Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:GARPY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.90. 305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308. Golden Agri-Resources has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51.

About Golden Agri-Resources

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees. It operates through the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics, and Others segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment includes products from upstream business.

