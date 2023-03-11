Short Interest in Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Expands By 250.0%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Golden Agri-Resources Stock Down 2.3 %
OTCMKTS:GARPY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.90. 305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308. Golden Agri-Resources has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51.
About Golden Agri-Resources
