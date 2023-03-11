Short Interest in Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Grows By 219.7%

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,797,200 shares, a growth of 219.7% from the February 13th total of 5,880,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 557.8 days.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS GWLIF traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,682. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $30.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWLIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

