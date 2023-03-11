Short Interest in GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Decreases By 79.8%

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the February 13th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GrowLife Stock Up 19.0 %
Shares of PHOT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 60,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. GrowLife has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $5.48.
GrowLife Company Profile
