Short Interest in GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Decreases By 79.8%

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the February 13th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GrowLife Stock Up 19.0 %

Shares of PHOT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 60,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. GrowLife has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

GrowLife Company Profile

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm’s agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation industries.

