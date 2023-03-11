Short Interest in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM) Declines By 84.2%

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,629. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSR II Meteora Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSRM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Mangrove Partners increased its stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 466,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,174,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Company Profile

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

