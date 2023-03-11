Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Increases By 245.1%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 245.1% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hang Lung Properties Price Performance
Shares of HLPPY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. 15,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,004. Hang Lung Properties has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86.
Hang Lung Properties Company Profile
