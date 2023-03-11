Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Increases By 245.1%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 245.1% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of HLPPY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. 15,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,004. Hang Lung Properties has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

