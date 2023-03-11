Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Decreases By 80.6%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 579,300 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the February 13th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,423,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.94. 2,792,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,627,728. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.