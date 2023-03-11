Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Decreases By 80.6%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 579,300 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the February 13th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,423,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.94. 2,792,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,627,728. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
