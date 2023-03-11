Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR) Grows By 59.8%

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the February 13th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 335,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Jupiter Wellness Acquisition alerts:

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of JWACR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 145,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,253. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.