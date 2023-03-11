Short Interest in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Increases By 106.3%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

LifeMD Trading Down 3.9 %

LFMDP traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. 9,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978. LifeMD has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $18.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15.

LifeMD Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.5547 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

