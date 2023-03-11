Short Interest in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Declines By 44.4%

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MGRUF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $4.68.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

