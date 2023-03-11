Short Interest in Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) Increases By 90.9%

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing innovative therapeutic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business. The Commercial Business segment includes Blexten, Cambia, the canadian business for Resultz and Suvexx, and mature assets.

