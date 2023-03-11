Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Grows By 110.0%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.2 %

OMVKY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.37. 3,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $61.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV AG engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil & gas, and the provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.