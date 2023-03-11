Short Interest in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Expands By 409.1%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 409.1% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 1,307.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.52. 38,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,593. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

